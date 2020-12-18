David Byrne: Calling social networks ‘social’ is a bit of an exaggeration

The days of the traditional stage set-up are numbered, "at least in theatres and concert halls the size that I would normally play" - David Byrne says Mark Beaumont in an NME interview about the future of shows. He elaborates: "The fact that we can get the music digitally [means] a performance has to be really of value. It has to be really something special, because that’s where the performers are getting their money and that’s what the audience is paying for. They’re not paying very much for streaming music, but they are paying quite a bit to go and see a performance, so the performance has to give them value for money… It has to be really something to see”. Byrne also talks about social media and technology.