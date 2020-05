In a simple and effective marketing move, Lady Gaga was delivering her new album 'Chromatica' by herself yesterday. She posted a picture of herself in the driver's seat of a mid-sized transport truck, adding "delivering 'Chromatica' myself to every retailer around the world. In Chromatica time and distance do not exist". Her disco-pop album is out today.

