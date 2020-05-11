The beginning of the new beginning
May 11, 2020
The future of live music: Pay-per-view tours, virtual merch...
Share
There probably aren't gonna be any big concerts in 2020, so the live music industry is thinking about ways to make up the loss. Variety shared some of the ideas for the future of shows - pay-per-view tours that are “geo-blocked” or limited to a specific area; streaming concerts into a separate, socially distanced venue, possibly with food, drinks, merch and the usual concert amenities; virtual merchandise sold during the stream...