Electronic musician Marc Rebillet announces the first lockdown tour

Electronic musician Marc Rebillet has announced the first drive-in concert tour in the US, Pollstar reports. Rebillet, also known as YouTuber "Loop Daddy", will embark on the seven-date drive-in tour beginning in June, with socially distant concerts scheduled in North Carolina, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. In lieu of opening acts, each show will screen short films. Additionally, attendees will be able to purchase merchandise, food, and more. It comes after promoters in Denmark invented the drive-in concert, and German concert-engineers innovated drive-in rave, or the Autodisco.