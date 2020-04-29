Fest immunity
April 29, 2020
Poll: 40% of Americans will attend concerts even without a coronavirus vaccine
Share
Only 40% of Americans who regularly attend concerts and other similar events say they would return to shows before a coronavirus vaccine exists, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests. Based on interviews with 4,429 American adults, another 40% say they’d remain home pending a vaccine, while the remaining 20% said they either don’t know what they’ll do or may never attend such events again.