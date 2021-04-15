The best music streaming services
The staff of The Verge recommend their favorite music straming services:
Radio Dismuke, a little-known streaming service with a constant diet of pop and jazz from the early part of the last century
Soma FM - has tons of different genre stations
YouTube Music - incomparable catalog
8tracks - lets users upload playlists of at least eight songs, possible to get three skips per playlist per hour
KEXP - consistently excellent music selection by the public radio station based in Seattle
Aux Live - a music-focused service with a range of live concerts and documentaries
Qobuz - a place with higher-resolution music
Spotify - a nice user interface and compatibility with almost every piece of streaming hardware on the market
Apple Music - does a great job of syncing all of the music across devices
Live Music Archive - over 200,000 concerts in lossless audio quality for free