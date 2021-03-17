A beautiful story - Indonesian drummer plays Dream Theater on a homemade kit, about to get a full new set

Indonesian drummer Deden Noy has built his own kit from paint cans, small barrels, packing tape, and metal trays covering Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down, Rush, and other bands for his YouTube channel. Noy got nearly a million views for his cover of Dream Theater’s 'Metropolis Pt. 1', with attracted the attention of Mike Portnoy who promised the drummer a new kit & cymbals from Tama and Sabian. Loudwire reports.