Funny: Parrot sings Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, Coldplay...

A parrot Tico who likes to "sing" classic rock songs by Led Zeppelin, Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay, U2, Rolling Stones and more, has achieved internet fame this week after the former NBA player Rex Chapman shared a rendition of 'Stairway to Heaven' with his 1.1 million followers on Twitter. The clip amassed over three million views on the platform. Videos have been captured by its owner Frank Maglio, who has been uploading them to his YouTube since April. The parrot doesn’t sing any of the actual words of the songs it “covers”, but is able to quite accurately replicate each track’s vocal melody. Their latest cover - Neil Young's 'Hey Hey My My', watch it below.