'Lovers Rock' - one of the best movies of the year

"The oppressed will always find a way to feel their joy" - a critic at RobertEbert.com writes about 'Lovers Rock' by Steve McQueen, about young people of first- and second-generation West Indian background in London who make house-parties listening to lovers rock (a romantic style of reggae). Vulture deemed it "a transfixing romance not just between the two characters at its center but one about the beauty of the human body, the succor of an energetic party, and the possibility in the hush of a night". Empire says it's "a woozy, musical fever dream with wit, sexiness and one unforgettable extended singalong".