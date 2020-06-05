Terrace Martin: We’re sick of paying taxes for the police to kill us

"I’m not going to pay my police to kill me. We never felt protected by the police" - producer Terrace Martin told Complex about his new song 'Pig Feet' where he's joined by Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico, and Daylyt. He says the message of ‘Pig Feet’ is "A, awareness, B, strength, and C, fearlessness. The song is very fearless. I want people to instill that in their lives. It's okay to be fearful, but to be fearless is much stronger right now. So, instead of pumping out Kumbaya, I want to pump out awareness and stay ready for whatever".