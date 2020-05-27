A fake violinist in a world-famous fake orchestra - for four years

An amazing story in Guardian about violinist Jessica Chiccehitto Hindman who in 2002 at the age of 21 joined an award-winning ensemble led by a famous composer, only to find out that all of the musicians aren’t actually playing their instruments but are simply miming along to a CD instead. She was hired by a man she calls The Composer, and she played in the fake orchestra for four years in front of thousands. Hindman published a memoir about it, 'Sounds Like Titanic'.