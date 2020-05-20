Americans in quarantine are listening to bluegrass, country, and singer-songwriter classics

In the first two months of social distancing, American listeners largely gravitated toward the acoustic genres - singer-songwriter classics and country, Rolling Stone reports. Streaming data show that, in general, Americans have gravitated away from electric and electronic genres. Streams for pop fell 16 percent, dance music streams fell 11 percent, hip-hop decreased 15 percent, hard rock and metal fell 10 percent, while arena rock tumbled 23 percent. Country music has seen an 8 percent growth in streams, singer-songwriter music was up 8 percent, soft rock was up 5 percent, and roots rock 4 percent. In general, on-demand audio streams in the U.S. dipped eight percent from March 13th through May 7th compared with the previous two months.