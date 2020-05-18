Plinofficial - from trap-rap do FBI prison

BBC's article on Russian trap rapper Plinofficial reads like a crime story - musician, real name Maksim Boiko, originally from northern Siberia, started as a trap rapper, trying to emulate hit North-American idols flashing bundles of cash and driving Mercedes, although he wasn't nearly that successful. FBI might have an answer to that - they believe that Boiko took up computer and banking fraud. The FBI found Boiko's email on crypto-currency exchange BTC-e's list, linked to a client account for "gangass". In the record of grounds for his arrest, it says gangass invested $388,000 and withdrew 136 bitcoins. The FBI believes the Russian was an intermediary in chains used in the legalisation of money stolen from banks all around the world.