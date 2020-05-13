Rihanna joins UK’s wealthiest with £468 million

Rihanna has made her debut appearance on The Sunday Times Rich List of UK's richest musicians, with an estimated fortune of £468 million, Yahoo reports. She claims the third place, just above Elton John and Mick Jagger, and below Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul McCartney. Although she's successful musician, Rihanna's earnings are largely due to the Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand, where her reported 15% stake is worth £351m. Rihanna's appearance on the list is somewhat a surprise, because very few people knew she was living in London. The youngest on the list is Ed Sheeran with an estimated net worth of £200m (Yahoo).

The full top 10 list:

1. Lord Lloyd-Webber £800m

1. Sir Paul McCartney £800m

3. Rihanna £468m

4. Sir Elton John £360m

5. Sir Mick Jagger £285m

6. Olivia and Dhani Harrison £270m

6. Keith Richards £270m

8. Sir Ringo Starr £260m

9. Michael Flatley £206m

10. Ed Sheeran £200m

10. Sir Rod Stewart £200m

10. Sting £200m

Richest musicians under 30:

1. Ed Sheeran £200m

2. Harry Styles £63m

3. Niall Horan £50m

4. Little Mix £48m

5. Louis Tomlinson £45m

6. Liam Payne £44m

7. Zayn Malik £36m

8. Sam Smith £33m

9. Rita Ora £20m

9. Stormzy £20m

11. George Ezra £16m

11. Dua Lipa £16m