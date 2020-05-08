Corona-comfort - classical musicians playing to patients in New York

The New York Times reports on a beautiful story - accomplished classical musicians like Molly Carr and Andrew Janss have started playing at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan - through patients' iPhones or iPads. Chamber music players, winners of international competitions and prizes, teachers at prestigious music schools perform from California, Kentucky, Maine, Virginia, Massachusetts and New York. They play the music of Bach, Brahms, the Beatles, Edith Piaf...