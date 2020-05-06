It might be a hoax, but parents have been giving their children more and unusual names, so the news that Grimes and Elon Musk named their son X Æ A-12 Musk might be just a highpoint of that trend. Grimes has explained the various components that went into the baby's name. X refers to “the unknown variable”. Æ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)”. A-12 is a shout-out to the Lockheed A-12 aircraft, “precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent”. The A in A-12 is short for “Archangel,” which Grimes says is her favorite song. So, that's the explanation, but Slate isn't sure that this name is even legal. Anyway, welcome to the baby, congratulations to the parents!!

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020