Classical musicians offering free online music tuition

Leading Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has assembled a team of musicians to offer three weeks of free music classes online, Classical Music reports. Nearly 800 people have signed up so far to teach or play in her virtual sessions (sign up here; registration is free and will be open until Thursday 7 May). Beginning on 11 May, the sessions will culminate in a huge online concert at the end of the month. The sessions are free, donations are welcome.