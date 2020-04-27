Music software and instruments sales are soaring

Apple's music creation software Garageband had nearly 13 million downloads from its add-on “Sound Library” since early February, and hundreds of thousands of free trial downloads of Garageband’s pricier siblings Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X, Rolling Stone reports. Apogee just experienced its most active month ever with its music-creation accessories including popular iOS and Mac products like HypeMic. Instruments manufacturer Roland has seen a spike as well, and Splice, which sells royalty-free samples and loops, has seen more than one million sound downloads a day. Instrument/gear seller Reverb is seeing extraordinarily high order volumes, outpacing even the amount of orders they see during the busy holiday season.