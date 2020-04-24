A record 12.3 million fans showed up for Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert

The first of Travis Scott’s ‘Astronomical’ concerts within Fortnite had over 12.3 million concurrent players participating live, an all-time record. That means Scott beat the 10.7 million audience for Marshmello’s Fortnite concert in February 2019. Complex's journalist attended the show - "I tapped in tonight because I’m stuck inside with nothing better to do, but I’m surprised with how much fun this was. I could see myself going to one of these again when all of this is over" (although he got shot in the head by a teenager named Micah!). Watch the show here (10 minutes).