Big festivals have rescheduled for autumn, how possible is that?

Large festivals, keen not to lose a year’s worth of planning and income, are rescheduling for after the pandemic has passed its peak in summer, but before a potential second wave of infection in winter. In the UK, the large-scale Newcastle indie festival This Is Tomorrow has been moved from May to August. In September and October there are revised dates for Detroit’s Movement, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo, EDC in Las Vegas and both legs of Coachella in California. In Ibiza, a marketing blitz is under way to move spring events to autumn. The Guardian is reporting on the possibility of big gatherings in the autumn, and on the willingness of fans to attend such events.