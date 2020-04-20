‘One World: Together at Home’ concert raised $127 million for Coronavirus relief

Saturday’s star-studded 'One World: Together at Home' virtual concert raised $127.9 million for health care workers and coronavirus relief, according to Global Citizen. The globally broadcasted performances were organized by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, who also sang during the two-hour live stream. Of the whopping $127.9 million total, $55.1 million will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and $72.8 million will benefit local and regional responders.