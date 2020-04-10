HI-LA-RI-OUS: Justin Trudeau's "moistly" speech turned into a club banger

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau used a cringy phrase while giving one of his daily press conferences amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which made for a banger hit. During the address, while he was outlining the benefits of wearing a mask while traveling in public, Trudeau used an unfortunate - and now infamous - choice of words to describe the way in which COVID-19 spreads: by "speaking moistly". A YouTube user named anonymotif has remixed his speech with emphasis, of course, on "speaking moistly", and it's a club hit now. Watch below.